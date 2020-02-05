Colourful start to biennial tribal fair in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:19 pm 10:21 pm

Karimnagar: The biennale tribal Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara got off to a colourful start in different places across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

Devotees were seen arriving at the Jatara spots on the first day of the four-day fair on Wednesday. Goddess Sarakka, daughter of Sammakka, was brought to the altars in the evening.

Besides having ‘darshan’ of Sarakka, devotees whose wishes have been fulfilled offered Bangaram (jaggery) equivalent to their weights to the tribal goddesses and tonsured their heads as they had promised.

Before going for ‘darshan’ they took bath under showers arranged at Rekurthi Jatara spot in Karimangar. Besides deploying large police force, college students are being used as volunteers to monitor jatara crowd. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Valluri Kranthi visited the Jatara and examined the arrangements.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar offered ‘puja’ to goddesses at Jatara being celebrated on the bank of River Godavari at Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district. The Minister along with local MLA Korukanti Chander, examined the Jatara arrangements.

Eshwar said Medaram Jatara was being celebrated on the lines of ‘Kumbh mela’. State government has made all arrangements by allocating Rs 75 crore for the convenience of devotees.

In 2018, about 4 lakh devotees had visited Godavarikhani Jatara, which considered mini Medaram. The figure is likely to increase this time around. Informing that all arrangements had been made for the fete, he pleaded to goddesses to bless people.

