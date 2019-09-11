Colourful start to Ganesh Shobha Yatra in Khammam

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Khammam: The immersion of Ganesh idols commenced on a colourful note here on Wednesday. District Collector R V Karnan and Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal flagged of the immersion procession, ‘Ganesh Shobha Yatra’ at a programme organised by Stambadri Utsav Committee at Gandhi Chowk in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials advised devotees to ensure safe and peaceful immersion of Ganesh idols. Care should be taken not to cause any inconvenience to women, children and elders who would be joining the immersion processions.

The devotion and reverence displayed during 10-day festival had to be reflected during immersion, they said. The officials also inaugurated a drinking water kiosk set up by Awaz Khammam District Committee. Municipal Commissioner J Srinivas Rao and others were present.

