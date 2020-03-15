Colours for your attire in summer 2020

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 9:15 pm

It’s that time of the year when all the major fashion week’s are displaying their collections and setting trends for the upcoming season. The most important aspect of putting together of an outfit is the colour. We’ve curated Spring Summer 2020’s pallet based on Pantone’s colours.

Flame Scarlet

This season is all about modern classics and what better than a fresh burst of red. One for the fierce and feisty, this colour would make for the perfect evening gown or dress. Display your courage and spirit by adorning this bold colour. Men can go for flame scarlet shirts or shoes if they like risky dressing.

Coral Pink

A warm shade that oozes elegance and simple beauty, coral pink is one shade we must have in our wardrobes no matter what. Shirts, kurtas, dresses and maxis are ideal outfits you can pick in this shade.

Teal

A bluish-green that will remind you of a splash in the vast expanse of the ocean, teal is perfect for summers. Cheer yourself up in a teal shirt or pants or dress. Go ethnic in teal kurtas or sarees if you want to give your style a dose of change.

Saffron

What’s spring without a bit of yellow! The merriest and brightest of all colours, saffron is sunshine on a cloudy day. Brighten your mood on a dull day by sporting saffron dresses or indian casuals. Saffron accessories would also be an amazing add on.

Spazz up your wardrobe with a plethora of colours. Mix and match as it pleases you. Wear the colours of the rainbow and you’ll never have a dull day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter