Column: The Afghan Apocalypse

As President Joe Biden ends the US combat role in Afghanistan this month, Americans and Afghans are questioning whether the war was worth the cost: more than 3,000 American and other NATO lives lost, tens of thousands of Afghans dead, trillions of dollars of US debt that generations of Americans will pay for, and an Afghanistan that in a stunning week of fighting fell back under the Taliban rule, just as Americans found it nearly 20 years ago. In just a week, any lingering dreams of a free Afghanistan died.

As last week dawned, many clung to hope that the Taliban could be held back, though key trade routes had been seized, border crossings overtaken and swaths of remote areas clutched. But then, in just a week, the Taliban won city after city, toppled the government and grabbed the grand prize of Kabul. Fingers once splashed with purple ink — residue of voting, a badge of democracy — now clenched tickets seeking exit, and frantically punched ATMs to withdraw life savings. All in seven days.

“There’s no mission accomplished,” Biden snapped recently before quickly correcting himself by evoking the victories of the first few years. “The mission was accomplished in that we … got Osama bin Laden, and terrorism is not emanating from that part of the world.”

Four Presidents, All Missteps

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. Biden pointed to a previous agreement brokered by then-President Donald Trump, expressed frustration with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and lamented the performance of Afghan national security forces. The collapse of the Afghan government is the biggest foreign policy crisis of Biden’s young presidency.

Yet Biden forcefully defended his move. “Here’s what I believe to my core: It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan’s own armed forces would not,” he said. “How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war? I will not repeat the mistakes we made in the past.”

The Taliban now have total control of Afghanistan, just as they did two decades earlier. Under the command of President George W Bush, American forces stormed into Afghanistan soon after the 9/11 terror attacks on a hunt for bin Laden while trying to disrupt al-Qaida’s ability to conduct further assaults on the West. There was immediate success: The Taliban were routed, the terror group disrupted.

But after that came the grinding second phase of the war and a surge of troops from President Barack Obama in 2009. Though Obama later moved to reduce the number of troops, the volume of insurgent attacks and civilian causalities prevented a full drawdown.

Trump mulled meeting the Taliban at Camp David on an earlier Sept 11 anniversary, only to back away from the idea amid an uproar. But he announced that the US would pull all its forces out by May 2021, an agreement Biden honoured and delayed only slightly.

Biden has argued for more than a decade that Afghanistan was a kind of purgatory for the United States. He found it to be corrupt, addicted to America’s largesse and an unreliable partner that should be made to fend for itself. His goal was to protect Americans from terrorist attacks, not building a country.

But that political gamble could prove risky as the scenes of fear and violence from Afghanistan are broadcast around the globe, especially if the chaos in Kabul makes “Saigon look like Disney World,” warned Rep Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill, a veteran who served in Afghanistan. “The bottom line is that there’s going to be a lot of people that are very let down by the US. We will inevitably, inevitably be in conflict again somewhere. How are we going to convince those locals that we’re going to follow through when we’ve abandoned those in Afghanistan?”

Panjshir Power

Known for its natural defences, the Panjshir Valley in the northeast of Kabul is Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout. The region, 150 km northeast of Kabul, now hosts some senior members of the ousted Afghanistan government, including the deposed Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan’s vice president, and ex-Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi.

The Panjshir Valley has repeatedly played a decisive role in Afghanistan’s military history, as its geographical position almost completely cuts it off from the rest of the country. The only access to the region is through a narrow passage created by the Panjshir River, which can be easily defended militarily.

The region tucked into the Hindu Kush mountains never fell to the Taliban during the civil war of the 1990s, nor was it conquered by the Soviets a decade earlier. Most of the Valley’s up to 1,50,000 inhabitants belong to the Tajik ethnic group, while the majority of the Taliban are Pashtuns. The Valley is also known for its emeralds.

After 20 years of US Occupation

Colossal Cost

American service members killed in Afghanistan: 2,448

US contractors: 3,846

Afghan national military and police: 66,000

From other allied service and NATO members: 1,144

Afghan civilians: 47,245

Taliban and other opposition fighters: 51,191

Aid workers: 444

Journalists: 72

Sparkling Spots:

Percentage drop in infant mortality rate after the Taliban government was overthrown: About 50

Percentage of Afghan teenage girls able to read today: 37

Per capita gross domestic product has increased nearly three-fold during the war

Indian Investment

India’s development initiatives in Afghanistan amount to over $3 billion

Salma Dam: The 42MW Dam located on the Hari Rud River in Chishti Sharif district of Herat Province in western Afghanistan is India's most expensive investment in Afghanistan. The hydropower and irrigation project, inaugurated in 2016, is known as the Afghan-India Friendship Dam.

The 42MW Dam located on the Hari Rud River in Chishti Sharif district of Herat Province in western Afghanistan is India’s most expensive investment in Afghanistan. The hydropower and irrigation project, inaugurated in 2016, is known as the Afghan-India Friendship Dam. Zaranj-Delaram Highway: The 218-km highway built by the Border Roads Organisation is located close to the Iran border. The $150-million highway is linked with Iran’s Chabahar port and provides an alternative route into landlocked Afghanistan, since India’s overt land access to Afghanistan via Pakistan usually gets blocked due to tense relations with Islamabad.

The 218-km highway built by the Border Roads Organisation is located close to the Iran border. The $150-million highway is linked with Iran's Chabahar port and provides an alternative route into landlocked Afghanistan, since India's overt land access to Afghanistan via Pakistan usually gets blocked due to tense relations with Islamabad. Parliament: The Afghan Parliament in Kabul, opened in 2015, was built by India at $90 million.

The Afghan Parliament in Kabul, opened in 2015, was built by India at $90 million. Stor Palace: The Aga Khan Trust for Culture completed the project in 2016. A 19th century palace, it was the location of the signing of the historic Anglo-Afghan Agreement, also known as the Rawalpindi Agreement of 1919, through which Afghanistan gained its independence.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture completed the project in 2016. A 19th century palace, it was the location of the signing of the historic Anglo-Afghan Agreement, also known as the Rawalpindi Agreement of 1919, through which Afghanistan gained its independence. Besides, India has supplied military hardware, Mi-25 attack helicopters to the Afghan Air Force, provided $111 million for the construction of the 202-km Phul-e-Khumri transmission line that provided electricity to Kabul city, $250 million for the construction of Shatoot Dam in Kabul district, which would provide safe drinking water to 2 million residents of Kabul city. It has pledged $1 million for the restoration of the 6th century Bala Hissar Fort by Aga Khan Trust in the south of Kabul. Bala Hissar was once the residence of Shah Jahan and was later renovated by Jahangir.

In 2019-20, the bilateral trade between India-Afghanistan crossed $1.3 billion. India exports approximately $900 million worth of goods, mostly pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, computers and related materials, cement and sugar, to Afghanistan. Imports include mostly fresh and dried fruits, worth $500 million.

Cash Crunch

As of now, the Taliban government cannot access almost all of the Afghanistan central bank’s $9 billion in reserves, most of which is held by the New York Federal Reserve. Afghanistan was also slated to access about $450 million on Aug 23 from the International Monetary Fund, which has effectively blocked the release because of a “lack of clarity” regarding the recognition of a new Afghan government.

The war has left the country highly dependent on trade with imports of $8 billion annually, almost 10 times more than what was being exported. Laurel Miller, director of the Asia program at the Crisis Group, says Afghanistan remains “a very poor country suffering a complex set of humanitarian issues and challenges.”

However, a 2010 US government report estimated that Afghanistan contained about $1 trillion worth of metals and minerals, including lithium and rare earths that are valuable in an increasingly computerised world. A follow-up report by the Afghan government in 2017 estimated that Kabul’s new mineral wealth may be as high as $3 trillion, including fossil fuels.

“Taliban control comes at a time when there is a supply crunch for these minerals for the foreseeable future and China needs them,” Michael Tanchum, a senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, told DW.

Afghanistan has around 1.6 billion barrels of crude oil valued at $107 billion at current market prices, according to reports. The Taliban now control the main poppy growing regions and trading routes to Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan, enabling them to systematically tax different points.

Moreover, the Taliban have grown rich since they were toppled by the US in 2001. In the fiscal year ended March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in $1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar. In comparison, the Afghan government brought in $5.55 billion during the same period, writes Hanif Sufizada, Education and Outreach Program Coordinator, University of Nebraska Omaha, in the Conversation.

Foes and Allies

Afghanistan is strategically located between central and south Asia but has struggled with efforts by different ethnic groups to create ancestral homelands. It has also long faced constant meddling from the Soviet Union/Russia, UK, US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, India and of course, Pakistan.

Pakistan

Afghanistan’s relationship with Pakistan has been fraught with tension ever since the former was recognised as a sovereign state in 1919. When Pakistan gained its independence in 1947, Afghanistan was the sole country to vote against its formation in the United Nations. Fearing calls from Pashtuns in both countries to create a national homeland that would cut through North Pakistan, Pakistan has long sought to turn Afghanistan into an Islamic client state – supporting an Islamic identity (over a Pashtun one).

Pakistan helped empower the Taliban in 1994 and has been Afghanistan’s most involved neighbour. It has bankrolled Taliban operations, recruited manpower to serve in Taliban armies and helped plan and arm offensives. Since Pakistan does not have a good relationship with other groups in Afghanistan, it has little choice but to support the Taliban.

Iran

As a Shia country, Iran has had long ideological differences with the Taliban. In the 1990s, it sought to make alliances, including with the US, to counter the threat from the Taliban. Iran has mostly been hedging its bets — supporting both the Afghan government and the Taliban to keep them divided. And improved relations with Qatar – home to the Taliban’s political office – have helped Iran’s relationship with the Taliban.

Russia and China

Russia is mostly concerned with preventing instability at its border with Afghanistan, and with keeping Afghanistan free of US influence. Since the 1990s Moscow has been developing relations with different groups in Afghanistan, including the Taliban. These relations intensified after the emergence of Islamic State in 2015. In the fight to defeat IS in Afghanistan, Russia saw the Taliban’s interests coincide with its own.

China, meanwhile, has always maintained cordial relations with the Taliban. China’s main concern is with extending its influence westward to gain strategic depth against India and the US.

India

India has been mostly reluctant to engage with the Taliban, but recently initiated contact, supported by Qatar.

(Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex, theconversation.com)

