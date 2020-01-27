Combining ancient with modern

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:42 am 5:34 pm

An ancient university founded in 1495 when William Elphinstone, Bishop of Aberdeen and Chancellor of Scotland, petitioned Pope Alexander VI on behalf of James IV, King of Scots to establish King’s College making it Scotland’s third-oldest university and the fifth oldest in the English-speaking world. With a student population of over 14,000 and a large international community drawn from more than 120 different countries, the University of Aberdeen combines ancient tradition with the best in modern teaching and learning facilities. Teaching at the University of Aberdeen is organised across 12 schools which encompass a broad range of disciplines. Undergraduate students are able to choose from almost 370 first degree courses and postgraduates can undertake supervised research in all departments of the University and choose from over 120 taught Masters’ degrees.

At Aberdeen, graduate employability is at the heart of what they do with an impressive 96.6% of graduates entering into work or further study within six months. Roughly half of University of Aberdeen students study medicine, science or engineering, with arts and social sciences being popular choices. A cosmopolitan atmosphere of Scottish and English students alongside 120 different nationalities ensures an exciting multi-cultural atmosphere, attracting students from all over the world. University of Aberdeen graduates also enjoy some of the highest starting salaries in Scotland and was named as Scotland’s safest university city by the Complete University Guide.

The University of Aberdeen offers first class learning resources situated in a beautiful campus. At the main campus, a student will find ancient buildings side by side with modern, newly refurbished laboratories; excellent computing facilities; and the latest library technology. Social and sporting facilities are of a high standard with over 150 sports clubs and societies available for students to join. The university careers service and Aberdeen Students Association (AUSA) inform students about vacation and part time jobs, and also work-based projects, internships or placements during summer vacations or formal placements on some programmes of study.

The University of Aberdeen boasts of a wide and notable alumni network of many famous faces and personalities who have studied at the University including a leading number of UK government officials like Alistair Darling and Tessa Jowell. Radio and television personalities Nicky Campbell, James Naughtie, Sandy Gall, Glen Oglaza and Derek Rae were also students at the University of Aberdeen.

Ranking

27th in the Times University Guide 2020

34th in the Guardian University Guide 2020

194th in the QS World University Rankings 2020

The University of Aberdeen is consistently ranked in the top 200 universities in the world, and has Scotland’s top-rated medical school, ranked 5th overall in the UK

The University has an excellent reputation for teaching quality and research (the 2014 Research Excellence Framework results classed over 75% of the institution’s research as world leading or internationally excellent) and five Nobel Prize winners are associated with the University. The University’s research profile is grounded on a broad-based platform across a wide range of disciplines with the aim to make a difference to both the world of knowledge and knowledge of the world. In all research areas, the University engages with policy, industry and public audiences to encourage and inform public debate and stimulate interdisciplinary joined-up action to address the big issues and questions facing today’s global community. The University has identified four priority interdisciplinary research themes: Energy, Environment and Food Security, Pathways to a Healthy Life, and The North. All build on areas of current research excellence and bring together academics in different specialties to contribute their own perspective and expertise to a topical world problem.

