Combining excellence in teaching, research

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:40 am 4:43 pm

With its success built on a strong partnership with its students and a clear focus on high performance, the University of Exeter combines world class research with excellent student satisfaction at its campuses in Exeter and Cornwall.

Founded in 1955, but with origins in the nineteenth century, the university now has a turnover of over £350 million and plays a leading role in the economy of the south-west of England. A member of the Russell Group of UK universities, the university combines excellence in teaching and research. It was awarded gold in the first Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) in recognition of the high quality of its teaching; its research themes are often interdisciplinary, and include climate change, translational medicine and exoplanets and 98% of its research was rated as international quality in the most recent Research Excellence Framework (REF).

The university has its origins in the Exeter School of Art and Exeter School of Science, founded in 1855 and 1863 respectively. The schools merged, becoming the Royal Albert Memorial College, then the University College of the South West of England and finally in 1955 the University of Exeter, when it received its Royal Charter.

The University is spread across four campuses: Streatham and St Luke’s in Exeter, and Penryn and Truro in Cornwall. In 1993, Camborne School of Mines was merged into the University of Exeter. The University of Exeter is organised into six academic colleges. They have many research institutes and centres including the Centre for Leadership Studies, the Bill Douglas Centre for the History of Cinema and Popular Culture, the Living Systems Institute and the Environment and Sustainability Institute

The University of Exeter has 29 subjects in the UK top 10 (The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019). Exeter has always been among the leaders for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey. The senior management team has sought to build on this strength by putting student service at the centre of its strategy. The Students’ Guild is involved at the earliest stages of strategic planning and given a major role in making spending decisions through a specially created Budget Scrutiny Group. This has led to a remarkable degree of combined thinking and teamwork.

University of Exeter graduates report that they’ll never forget its inspiring, flexible courses, its beautiful and historic surroundings and its inclusive, close-knit community.

Home to 23,500 students in more than 30 academic disciplines, its campuses are large enough to offer world-class facilities and small enough to nurture a community based on the pursuit of academic excellence. Students have access to six libraries. Five in Exeter – Forum Library, Old Library, Special Collections and the Bill Douglas Cinema Museum, plus St Luke’s Library – and for the Cornwall campuses there is a library at Penryn Campus and Falmouth Campus.

The iExeter app and portal gives students access to their email, calendar, timetable, library record, documents, student record and learning materials.

The Career Zone, available at the Streatham and Penryn campuses, helps students find part-time and casual work to gain transferable skills and earn extra money while studying and also provide CV or application form reviews and one-to-one appointments with career consultants.

Exeter’s success has been built upon strong foundations of leadership, governance and management, a relentless focus on performance and a sector leading partnership with its students. University of Exeter alumni include JK Rowling – who studied a BA in French and Classics – and politicians Sajid Javid and Caroline Lucas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .