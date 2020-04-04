Combo pack of vegetables at doorstep in parts of Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Hyderabad: With several residents finding it difficult to purchase vegetables, Prakrithi Vegetable Merchants, has decided to deliver vegetables at the doorstep on a phone call during the lockdown period.

The facility is being offered to the residents of gated communities living in Miyapur, Ameenpur, Gachibowli, Beeramguda, Lingampally, BHEL, Bachupally, Chanda Nagar, Kondapur, Manikonda and Puppalaguda.

Consumers can get one combo pack of vegetables with a cost of Rs 300, which would be sufficient for a family for a week. The combo pack will have 17 items including a kg of onion, potato, tomato, 500 gm of lady fingers and dondakaya along with other leafy vegetables.

According to Raju Errolla, managing partner of Prakrithi Vegetable Merchants, they can only provide combo packs if they get orders for at least 20 packets from a gated community. “We will buy these vegetables from Bowenpally market and pack in our factory on daily basis,” he said. If consumers buy the same quantity of vegetables outside, it would cost Rs 350, Raju said adding that those in the gated communities from the above mentioned areas who want to avail the facility can contact Ph: 8179365631.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .