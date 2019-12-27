Come aboard the divine plane of all things music

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Come January and you can expect a series of concerts organised under the State of the Art (SOTA) Resonance Festival 2020. Set to be held at The Westin Mindspace from January 2 to 5, 2020, over 18 musicians from Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Korea, Finland, the US and the UK will descend to the city and take it on a musical ride unlike any they have experienced so far.

SOTA Resonance 2020 is the brainchild of Timothy Marthand and Shruti Marthand, who have been crusading hard to make this classical music popular in the country through State of the Art (SOTA). “The audience can count on one thing that when they come into the hall, they will come out a different person.

The first series we did in 2018 was an experiment and it was just four or five concerts. We expected some 200 people to come, but some 1,200 people ended up coming to the show the first time. And, it was mostly people who were not aware of music. SOTA is answering a very deep need inside Hyderabad today for revival of arts as a whole.

People want fantastic concert halls, art galleries, lectures, people want that. We don’t live to work, we do it so we can live, but sadly, it’s become the other way around now,” says Timothy who hopes to persuade musicians taking part in the concert to spare some time teaching music here. Some of the music wizards who would be performing include Martin Helmchen, Alessandro Deljavan, Daniela Cammarano, Kobi Malkin, Rinna Elsa, to name a few.

