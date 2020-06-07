Come clean on lands, TRS to Congress

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: TRS leaders on Sunday exposed the unauthorised properties as well as double standards of Congress leaders who constructed multi-storeyed buildings at Vattinagulapally in violation of GO 111 which protects the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. They said that TPCC working president and MP A Revanth Reddy along with his brother-in-law Jayaprakash Reddy own lands in Survey no. 66/E and were resorting to illegal constructions on the land.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRSLP office here, Government Whip and MLA Balka Suman demanded that Revanth Reddy come clean and answer how he owns properties in the restricted GO 111 area. He alleged that rather than making constructive criticism on people’s issues, the Congress leaders were resorting to mudslinging against the ruling TRS leaders. He pointed out that the Congress MP did not respond to the allegations against him for illegal occupation of lands belonging to Dalits in Gopanapally, and instead was trying to confuse people by launching personal attacks against the TRS working president K T Rama Rao.

“All the properties owned by Rama Rao have been submitted to the Election Commission of India during the 2009, 2014 and 2018 elections. When they are all available in public domain and it is clear that the Minister does not own the said property, what is the basis for Revanth Reddy’s allegation?,” he asked. He vowed to expose the double standards of the Congress leaders and reveal the names of all Congress leaders who illegally owned properties in the GO 111 area.

Government Whip and MLC Karne Prabhakar pointed out that Rama Rao had repeatedly denied owning any properties in the said area, but Revanth Reddy presented false documents before the National Green Tribunal which issued notices to the Minister. He wondered how Rama Rao was responsible for a property that he does not own at all. He stated that Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao himself had admitted in the past that several Congress leaders had lands in GO 111 villages. “We have complete faith in the courts and other legal authorities to deliver a favourable judgement. Revanth Reddy is only sounding the death knell for the 130-year-old grand old party in the State,” he added.

Public Undertakings Committee Chairman A Jeevan Reddy demanded as to how Revanth Reddy, who started his life as a painter, became the owner of properties whose value run into crores of rupees. He stated that Revanth Reddy, who went to Cherlapalli prison in the Note-for-Vote case, was known for his criminal activities. MLC Bhanu Prasad and MLA Saidireddy also spoke on the occasion.

