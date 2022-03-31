Come up with necessary guidelines for Asara pensions: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded that the State government come up with necessary guidelines for sanctioning Asara pensions to new applicants.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said the State government must allocate sufficient budget for Asara scheme since the applications will go up since the pension for those between 57 and 65 years will be implemented from the financial year 2022-23.

Sanjay said the State government should frame rules in such a manner that if a beneficiary dies, then the same pension must be extended to the eligible person in the family or to any other person eligible as per the age.

There are as many as 38 lakh Asara pension beneficiaries across the State and over 11 lakh persons applied for the pension. In view of the demand from new applicants, the State government must announce new guidelines, he added.

