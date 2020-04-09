Comedian Chelsea Handler makes a mask out of bra

By | Published: 1:16 pm

Los Angeles: Comedian Chelsea Handler has turned her bra into a protective face mask.

Taking to her Instagram, Chelsea urged her followers to get creative during the coronavirus lockdown, and taught them how to make a mask out of a bra, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Chelsea is seen turning her bra into the mask

Maria Shriver was left impressed by Chelsea’s idea.

Maria commented: “I dare you to go out like that actually you probably will! (sic)”