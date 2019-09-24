Comedian Venu Madhav critical

By | Published: 10:28 pm 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Popular comedian Venu Madhav, 39, was admitted in Yashoda Hospitals Secunderabad on Tuesday after his health condition deteriorated due to kidney related ailment.

According to doctors, Venu Madhav is on a ventilator as his health condition became critical due to chronic kidney disease.

