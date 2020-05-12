Comfort of quarantine garden

By | Published: 8:21 pm

The lockdown may have made people think twice when going to buy groceries, where every market run means extra care being taken to clean the produce, but at the homes of terrace and home garden owners, not much has changed.

In Sundeep Motamarri’s household, his day starts with plucking leafy vegetables which are then used to make dal, chillies which are liberally used in chutneys and curries, and medicinal plants much in demand by those suffering from diabetes and cancer. “We grow eight varieties of leafy vegetables like dhaniya, palak, totakura, moringa, curry leaves, besides pumpkin, all the gourds, tomatoes… so we don’t really need to buy anything from outside; we even distribute the excess produce among our neighbours,” says Sundeep who also grows the insulin plant which helps keep the sugar levels in check. His garden turned out to be a lifesaver for many residents around.

Like everyone taking advantage of the lockdown, his sons have been busy using the fresh produce from their father’s garden to whip up pastas, delicious breads and stir frys. Sundeep agrees that urban farming may well become the next big thing again in a post-Covid-19 era. “We have had a lot of requests to join our Facebook group previously, now the numbers have gone up even more. People are sending us messages asking advice on fertilizer, seeds, compost, etc.,” adds Sundeep.

For Kompally-based homemaker Alivelu, the lockdown has led to a fulfilling experience reacquainting herself with her garden which she had been ignoring due to health issues. She now plans to add more vegetable plants to her garden. “I finally got the time now. I want to grow more fruits like bananas, papayas, gourds, lemons and guavas even after lockdown lifts,” shares Alivelu whose garden is lush with flowers like hibiscus, roses and succulents.

Being self-sufficient has ensured folks at the elderly home Krishna Sadan in Shamirpet spend some part of the day picking fresh produce in their community garden. “We grow everything like brinjals, tomatoes, chillies, drumsticks, cabbage and mangoes. The garden area was initially a paddy field which was later converted to a home garden. The residents are also involved and it keeps their spirits high,” admits Krishna who manages the elderly home.

Sundeep suggests first-timers towith leafy vegetables like methi and coriander on a tray. “For methi, simply sow the seeds, add a handful of vermicompost and water, coriander seeds can be crushed to a powder and added to the soil with a handful of compost. Jeevaamrutam is a good manure and works as a pesticide too. It has more microbial action so it ensures a great yield,” advices Sundeep. Start small, he says, and work towards growing brinjals, chillies, tomatoes and then to fruits like sapota, mangoes, custard apples, etc.

