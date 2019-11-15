Comic Con India teams up with Archie comics

By | Published: 9:38 pm 10:36 pm

Archie and his pals are back in India, as Comic-Con India enters into a first-of-its-kind comic book collaboration with Archie Comics to create an original story for fans of Comic Con. Titled ‘Archie in the Incredible Comic Con India’, the story exemplifies the spirit of both Archie comics and the fun experience at Comic Con India.

From cosplay to comics, to selfies and merch shopping, Archie, Jughead, Reggie, Betty, and Veronica soak in the complete Comic Con India experience. The comic book has been created by a creative team at Comic Con India along with leading artists and writers from the house of Archie Comics – Dan Parent (Cover), Bill Golliher (Script and Comic Art), Jack Morelli (Lettering) and Glenn Whitmore (Colour).

“The launch of this limited edition comic book intends to reignite the ‘American Dreams’ of Indian pop culture enthusiasts. The book will be something that audiences would love to possess for a very long time. This is also the 80th year of Archie comics, making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate the series that has been loved by generations in India – and is still hugely popular,” Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India, said.

The Archie Comics line of comic books is one of the most successful, longest-running brands in the history of the comic industry. Archie comics has sold two billion comics and is published in a dozen different foreign languages, and distributed all over the world.