Comic take on lockdown in rural areas of Telangana

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from the current lockdown scenario, a popular regional YouTube Channel ‘My Village Show’ has come up with a new video titled ‘Village Lo Quarantine’ which is currently trending all over. The video seeks to take a look at life in the rural side in these days of lockdown and response of villagers to the unforeseen situations.

The comic video running into 14 minutes and 2 seconds revolves around seven characters trying their best to keep themselves occupied during the lockdown. From a father being overprotective in his home to avoid the spread of coronavirus to a person who ventures out only to get caught by the police in turn, the video virtually covers the struggles of people.

Anil Geela, a familiar face to ‘My Village Show’ fans and one of the characters in ‘Village Lo Quarantine’ says people are relating to every character in the video and on that grounds the video started trending in no time. There is a touch of hilarity to the situations emerging being forced to stay indoors and how struggles to keep oneself engaged.

Owing to the lockdown, the team was forced to shoot a video from their respective homes. Ultimately, the output was flawless, all thanks to Srikanth Sriram, founder of ‘My Village Show’ channel who coordinated competently.

The video has so far received nearly 7 lakh views and counting. Anil’s role as ‘pulihora raja’ in particular has caught the attention of youngsters. “The appreciation we are receiving now is making us happy,” he adds. The team is planning to release another video related to quarantine life soon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .