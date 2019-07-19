Commemoration of World Refugee Day held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Focusing on the need to take steps in solidarity with refugees, Save the Children and United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) organised the commemoration of World Refugee Day here with the theme being #StepWithRefugees. Hyderabad is hosting refugees and asylum seekers from Myanmar, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Afghanistan. Forced to leave their home land, the refugees have gathered and started life again in Hyderabad, a press release said.

The two-day event is a congregation of refugees and other stakeholders to make solidarity with their integration. Among others, the event had plenary sessions on refugees and asylum seekers, improving education and protection of children, enhancing self-reliance of refugees and psychosocial well-being.

Four exhibition stalls promoting the culture and food of Rohingya, Somalis and Afghans, photo exhibition exhibiting the self-reliance skills and products made by the refugee women self-help groups and human library were also set up.

Suresh Chukapalli, Honorary Consul of Korea, said that children and women of the refugee families must be provided a ray of hope for a dignified life. Tarun Joshi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City said, “This is the right time to head start for a way for good citizenship”, according to a press release.

