Commercial air travel safer than ever

By | Published: 3:57 pm

Commercial air travel has become safer than ever, according to a study that tracked the continued decrease in passenger fatalities around the world.The study, published in the journal Transportation Science, found that between 2008 and 2017, airline passenger fatalities fell significantly compared to the previous decade.

Globally, that rate is now one death per 7.9 million passenger boardings, compared to a death per 2.7 million boardings during the period 1998-2007, according to the researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.They noted that the commercial airline fatality risk was one death per 750,000 boardings during 1978-1987.

“The worldwide risk of being killed had been dropping by a factor of two every decade. Not only has that continued in the last decade, the improvement is closer to a factor of three,” said Arnold Barnett, an MIT scholar.

“The pace of improvement has not slackened at all even as flying has gotten ever safer and further gains become harder to achieve. That is really quite impressive and is important for people to bear in mind,” Barnett said.

The study also reveals that there is discernible regional variation in airline safety around the world.It found that the nations housing the lowest-risk airlines are the US, the members of the European Union, China, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel.

“The two most conspicuous changes compared to previous decades were sharp improvements in China and in Eastern Europe,” said Barnett.”Flying has gotten safer and safer. It’s a factor of 10 safer than it was 40 years ago, although I bet anxiety levels have not gone down that much. I think it’s good to have the facts,” Barnett said.