Commissioner rewards efficient officials in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday presented rewards to investigating officers, court duty officers and prosecuting officers for their efficient work resulting in conviction of the accused in various cases.

A total of 46 persons were convicted by the courts for terms ranging between one and five years in the months of May and June. One of the important cases, which was investigated by S Venkat Reddy, Inspector of Police, Jubilee Hills, was a POCSO case in which the accused Chekuri Vishnu Murthy was convicted and sentenced to life. The case was related to raping a minor girl, who was mentally unsound and hearing impaired, in August 2015. Her statement was recorded with the help of interpreter of sign language. In another case, one person involved in an attempt to murder case was convicted and jailed for five years. In that case, the accused Akash, a rowdy sheeter with his two accomplices attacked one Shubham Yadav for giving information to the police on a rape case in which Akash was involved.

