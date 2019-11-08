Commitment vital in scouts and guides: Tamilisai Soundararajan

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Bharat Scouts and Guides Foundation Day was celebrated on a grand scale at Model High School, Gaganmahal, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Bharat Scouts and Guides Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said she was also part of Scouts and Guides during her schooling at St Ann’s, Royapuram, Chennai.

“I was in girl guide group and learnt many things in my childhood. This is a service-oriented organisation and someone with a committed mind can take the organisation forward,” she said.

Former MP and State Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides Association, Telangana chapter, K Kavitha, said post bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the census of Telangana’s association had increased from 8,968 at the time of bifurcation to 22,224 now.

“Initially, the State association used to conduct camps only in Hyderabad but now we have started conducting camps in districts also,” she said. Kavitha said there had been good support from the State government and donors.

While the strength of the school was 390 in 2014, it went up to 590 during 2018-19. A fruit in addition to the mid-day meal has been introduced to provide more nutrition to students, Kavitha said, adding that better amenities like new bathrooms, RO water plants, sports material, laboratory equipment, library books, and new benches were also provided in the school.

