Committed party workers will be rewarded: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had offered majority of the Zilla Parishad chairperson and Vice-Chairpersons posts to those who were actively involved in the Telangana movement, and called upon the ZP chairpersons to work with commitment for the welfare of the people.

Dayakar Rao was speaking at the oath taking ceremony of office bearers of Zilla Parishad here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said that Pagala Sampath Reddy, who took oath as ZP chairperson, is a committed party worker who was active during the Telangana movement.

“As Sampath Reddy was offered the ZP chairperson post, it has been proved again that those who worked for the Telangana State are rewarded. Committed party worker will be definitely rewarded with befitting post. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would take decisions that would get recognition for the party activists,” he added. MLC and Government Whip Bodikunti Venkateshwarlu expressed happiness for winning all the 12 ZPTC posts in the district.

Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy called on the elected ZPTCs and ZP chairperson work for the development of the district. “We were in the forefront during the Telangana movement. With the same spirit, we should work for the development of the district,” he added. ZP chairperson Pagala Sampath Reddy promised that he would be always available to the people and thanked Chief Minister for choosing him for the post. Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Kadiam Srihari, MLA T Rajaiah and others were present at the ceremony.

Later, Minister Dayakar Rao has also attended the oath taking ceremonies of the Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban district Zilla Parishads.

