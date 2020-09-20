Committed to make Warangal pollution free: Vinay Bhaskar

He also participated in the rally along with District Collector Rajiv Gandhi, GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and others.

By | Published: 5:17 pm

Warangal Urban: Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the government was making efforts to make Warangal city a pollution free city and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the civic body in realising the goal.

He flagged off a cycle rally conducted by the Greater Warangal Smart City Corporation Ltd at Subedari here on Sunday. He also participated in the rally along with District Collector Rajiv Gandhi, GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and others. The rally ended at Fathima Junction, Kazipet.

Vinay Bhaskar said the use of the bicycles would reduce pollution and also help the people to keep physically fit. Appealing to the people to avoid plastic articles, he said he began shunning plastic use 13 years ago. “I also urge the people not to use air-conditioners and other electronic goods at least one day in a month so as to protect the environment,” he added.

He also appreciated the GWMC, ITDP, Smart City Corporation, Ministry of Urban Development (Govt of India), Fit India and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) organisations for participating in the rally. It may be added here that the State government is contemplating to make best use of the central government’s initiative ‘India Cycle4Challenge’ (C4C Challenge) under the smart cities mission by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .