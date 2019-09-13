Committed to provide irrigation, 24 hrs free power: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Friday assured the farmers of Manajipet village of Ghanpur mandal that by the next kharif season, their agriculture fields would be irrigated through Ghanpur branch canal.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a 33/11 KV sub-station being constructed at a cost of about Rs 2 crore, as well as two Anganwadi Centres at a cost of Rs 8 lakh each.

Addressing the farmers, the Minister said that the power problem in the villages would be solved once the new sub-station is built and instructed the TRANSCO officials to call for tenders within the next three days and to complete the construction within 60-70 days.

He said that the State government was committed to providing irrigation and 24 hours free power supply to farmers and pointed-out that he had personally travelled 5 districts during the past few days and had also gone to Vishakhapatnam harbour and had requested the hamalis working there to work three shifts to enable speedy supply of urea to farmers and to prevent shortage of urea in the State.

Through Ghanpur branch canal, he said that irrigation would be extended to Manajipet and Shapur villages and that works for that had already begun. Due to forest lands lying in Parvathapur village, he said there was some delay in carrying-out the works due to forest permissions needed, in addition to delays due to construction of underpasses, overpasses and bridges on the way.

If necessity arises, he said, motors with a capacity of 50 HP would be used to pump water from the other side of Parvathapur, through Shapur, so that water could be delivered to Manajipet. By next kharif, he said he was confident that all canal works would also be completed and water problem would permanently be resolved in those villages.

During the event, the villagers of Manajipet brought to the notice of the Minister that the government school building is in a dilapidated state and would have to be reconstructed. To that request, he assured that a new building for the school would be sanctioned in the next academic year.

During his day’s tour of his constituency, Minister Niranjan Reddy has also laid foundation-stone for construction of 33/11 KV sub-station at Gummadam village in Pebbair mandal, being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore and also laid foundation-stones for construction of an Anganwadi Centre and a Yadava community hall in the village.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter