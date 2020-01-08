Committed to reduce crime rate: Hyderabad CP

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday said the police force is committed to reduce the crime rate by frequently checking on the present activities of rowdies, ex-convicts, known offenders and history sheeters.

“For this, on specific information and on request of the community, their houses are also being searched. In this process, more than a hundred criminals have been caught in the last one year in the city,” Anjani Kumar said. “We express sincere thanks to all law abiding citizens who have supported the city police,” he added.

