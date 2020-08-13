Committed to welfare of all sections: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has shown his commitment to welfare of farmers by continuing all the welfare schemes meant for farmers despite the financial crunch created by Covid-19 pandemic.

Attending the swearing-in ceremony of Agricultural market committee of Tirumalgiri, Jagadish Reddy said the bold decisions taken up by the Chief Minister showing results in changing the lives of farmers as well people of all sections of the society. The Chief Minister has continued welfare scheme including payment of Aasra pensions to the beneficiaries and Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema to the farmers in the time of steep fall of revenue due to pandemic.

The State government had purchased paddy of yasangi season from the farmers at their villages by increasing number of IKP paddy procurement centre to avoid any problem to the farmers in selling their produce in pandemic time, he added.

He said that the villages have turned as highest crop producers in the country due to measures taken up by the State government. The initiatives of the Chief Minister have instilled confidence in the farmers that they need not to even suspect of any upcoming problems under TRS government.

The Minister reminded that Nalgonda district stood in top place in paddy production in the yasangi crop season. He stated that the Chief Minister also succeeded in solving the decade old fluorosis problem in Nalgonda district in the last six years.

Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gujja Deepika, Telangana State Cooperative Old Seeds Growers Federation Chairman Krishna Reddy and others also attended the programme.

