Committee formed for recruiting guest faculties

Hyderabad: The State government decided to recruit guest faculty in the government junior colleges and accordingly constituted a committee comprising district collector as chairman, joint collector and principal of the government junior college concerned, as members.

All principals of the government junior colleges were instructed to obtain the vacancy position in the sanctioned vacancies in all the subjects by July 5 and issue notifications in the local newspapers on July 6 and 7.

The eligible candidates can apply through the website www.cie.telangana.gov.in on or before July 17. The selection will be done on basis of merit obtained in post-graduation.

