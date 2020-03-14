Committee formed to review COVID-19 situation: Cyberabad CP

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Though Telangana has so far witnessed only one positive case of coronavirus, the IT corridor in the city did witness a panic situation after one suspected case was reported there last week. The case turned out to be negative later.

After this, the government appointed Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar as the nodal officer to monitor the situation in the IT corridor and he is working jointly with the IT firms and Society for Cyberabad Security Council. “A Standard Operating Protocol document has been designed for the IT firms as part of preventive measures,” he tells Telangana Today.

Standard Operating Protocol

The primary objective in releasing the SOP document is to equip all companies and IT Parks with guidelines to deal with the situation, should there be any Covid-19 suspected case reported.

Formation of coordination committee

A high powered coordination committee has been formed with members from the police, Health Department, SCSC, GHMC and others. The committee will review and monitor the situation on a daily basis and advise the industry on measures to be taken from time to time. It will also disseminate media bulletins issued by the Health Department to IT firms.

Steps suggested to IT firms

Three scenarios have been identified to help IT firms follow the standard operating procedure, in the event of a suspected case. First, an employee returning from abroad, second, an employee found to be having symptoms at the work place, and, third, an employee found to be having symptoms within the same building or IT firm or proximity.

Guidelines to IT firms

Managements of firms have been asked not to issue any statement before confirming facts and contact the Health Department officials for guidance. In case of a confirmed case, the SCSC and GHMC should be informed. The committee also recommended business as usual for operations. However those who want to allow employees to work from home can do so.

