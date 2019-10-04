Committee meets to study Co-operative Credit Structure

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The first meeting of the high level committee constituted to study and suggest measures for strengthening Co-operative Credit Structure in the State of Telangana, was held at head office, Apex Bank here on Thursday. The committee chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, convener Dr Nethi Muralidhar and members – on behalf of RBI Regional Director General Manager Meghanath, NABARD Telangana Regional Office CGM, Vijay Kumar, on behalf of RCS Additional Registrar Sumithra, expert from banking P Mohanaiah (CGM, NABARD-Retired) and expert from Co-operatives, A Praveen Reddy (president, Mulkanoor Rural Bank and Marketing Society Ltd.) attended the meeting.

The committee discussed the terms of reference and future course of action. Ravinder Rao said suggestions within the framework of the terms of reference of the committee were invited from the stakeholders, on or before October 20. The suggestions could be sent through email to ‘[email protected]’ and in case of any clarification can contact NV Narasimha Rao, AGM(Retd.) at Ph.9848024746.

