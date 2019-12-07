Committee to resolve issues of carpenters in Telangana

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: A committee will be constituted to look into the problems faced by the carpenter community in the State, said Minister for Forests, Endowment and Law A Indrakaran Reddy.

The committee will have forest officials and representatives of carpenters as members. The Minister was speaking at a meeting to review the status of carpenters with officials at Aranya Bhavan here on Friday.

The Minister assured the ‘Viswakarmas’ (carpenters) that the government had no intention of hassling them while dealing with issues of environmental protection. He also sought their cooperation in protecting forests as the carpenters depend on wood the forests produce. However, he told them that all issues had to solved under the purview of the law.

Former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary expressed hope that the government which had been solving problems of several communities in the State would provide succour to carpenters too. Forest officers from several districts also participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.