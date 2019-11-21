Common Law Admission Test – 2020 to be held on May 10

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) – 2020 for admissions into National Law Universities in India, will be held on May 10, 2020. The notification for CLAT – 2020 will be released in the last week of December, 2019 and online application form would be available from January 1, 2020.

The decision was taken by the Consortium of NLUs in a meeting held on Thursday at the Consortium‘s Permanent Secretariat in Bengaluru. The meeting was chaired by the president of the Consortium, Prof. Faizan Mustafa, who is also the Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law.

The next year’s CLAT will also have a change in the pattern of questions for UG. The comprehension based questions would be asked from Quantitative Techniques, English, Current Affairs, Deductive Reasoning and Logical Reasoning. It was also resolved to reduce the number of questions from 200 to 120-150 questions.

Prof. Mustafa said that asking students to answer 200 questions in 120 minutes is not right as it puts students under lot of mental stress. The exam will remain off line and the duration will be two hours.

The descriptive portion will remain same as last year. The Consortium also resolved to undertake several Faculty Development Programmes in various member NLUs and launch a scheme of Scholarship / Fee Concessions for the students of NLUs. The Consortium would also assist the member NLUs in upgrading their library, IT facilities and other infrastructure.

