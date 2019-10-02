Communalism of majority is more dangerous: Prof Achin Vanaik

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Warangal Urban: Writer, social activist and former professor of Delhi University Achin Vanaik said communalism by the majority is more dangerous than that of minority communalism. He also observed that religious nationalism was against secularism.

Delivering the keynote address at a meeting organised by the Telangana Vikasa Samithi led by Deshapati Srinivas here on Wednesday, Achin Vanaik launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and accused it of communal politics. “Majority communalism in the guise of nationalism holds the threat of changing the political narrative in the country. What is going on in India presently in the name of Hindu nationalism is cent per cent majority communalism,” he added. He also said that political vacuum created by the weakening of Congress party helped in the rise of the BJP.

Vice-Chairman of State Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar said that Gandhian ideology and values were still relevant in India. He also stressed on the need for communal harmony in the country. “Gandhi detested untouchability and caste system in Hinduism, and he fought on 18 different issues that were damaging the society,” he said, adding: “The Telangana movement was inspired by non-violence method adopted by Gandhi. We adopted non-violence and fought for separate State.”

Telangana Vikasa Samithi (TVS) president Deshapati Srinivas has expressed concern over the communal politics in the country.

Stating that the fundamental values are under attack, Prof G Haragopal expressed concern over the killings of the intellectuals and activists like Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh by the communal forces in the country. The other speakers including Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar also stressed on the need to follow the Gandhi ideology. Namaste Telangana Deputy Editor P Venugopala Swamy, TVS leader Onteddu Narsimha Reddy and others also spoke.

