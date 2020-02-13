Communication, supervision package for HMRL

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Apart from offering India’s first signalling system with Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) and Integrated Communications and Supervision systems, Thales has also delivered its comprehensive communication and supervision package for the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The 11-KM JBS-MGBS route, which was launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently, is also equipped with the Advanced Signalling & Train Control technology and Supervision & Communication Systems by Thales.

The previously commissioned initial stage comprising corridor–I (Miyapur-Ameerpet of 13 km) and corridor-III (Ameerpet-Nagole of 17 km) too are equipped with similar facilities. In December 2012, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited appointed Thales for providing India’s first Signalling System with Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) and Integrated Communications and Supervision systems for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project.

“By connecting a busy metro line in Hyderabad and equipping the signalling and communication systems on this new corridor-II, Thales has once again demonstrated its capabilities in making the urban rail transport safer and smarter in the city,” said Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, VP & Country Director, Thales, India.

