Community CCTV project inaugurated in Karkhana

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: A community surveillance camera project was inaugurated at Karkhana in Secunderabad by Cantonment MLA G Sayanna on Sunday. As part of the project, 100 CCTV cameras were installed through community participation in different areas of Karkhana.

The project will cover the areas of Dhobi Ghat, Kendriya Vidyala School, Cantonment Quarters and Ambedkarnagar. The cost of the project is around Rs 15 lakh and the money was contributed by the local people and the MLA. P Madhukar Swamy, SHO, Karkhana police station appreciated the public for their active participation in ‘Nenusaitham’ community project.

