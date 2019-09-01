‘Community effort must to curb dengue’

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Monsoon and the low temperatures have galvanised the health and municipal machinery into launching a slew of measures to curb vector-borne ailments. However, public health experts here have pointed out that the monsoon action plans would succeed only when there is wholehearted involvement of the community.

Between June and August, the city has seen more than 500 cases of dengue and even more cases of malaria which clearly is a reflection that vector control measures will be only effective when there is a deeper involvement of households and individuals in the fight against seasonal ailments.

“Compared to last year, this year has been different. We are definitely witnessing a spurt in cases of dengue, malaria and viral fevers. I personally, however, feel that community participation is must to keep vector-borne ailments at bay,” feels District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr J Venkat.

Senior doctors said rains this year in Hyderabad have been intermittent, which has allowed rain water to get stagnant for a longer period of time. The stagnant water has triggered breeding of Aedes and Anopheles mosquitos, which cause dengue and malaria respectively.

“We have been conducting anti-larval measures since June across all the known hotspots in Hyderabad. Wherever a case of suspected dengue and malaria case was reported, our teams visited the locality and took-up anti-larval measures and distributed medicines. However, these measures will be effective only if individuals are alert and aware of their surroundings,” says Dr. Venkat.

What can individual households do?

Monsoon provides ideal combination of both heat and moisture for the breeding of inspects like flies, mosquitoes bedbugs, roaches, ants etc. These insects hide in dark and most unreachable corners of homes and carry along with them bacteria and virus which in turn can cause diseases like typhoid, cholera, malaria, dengue, chikungunya, etc.

“Individual homes, offices and commercial establishments must remove water from their air-coolers and other small containers at least once a week. Aerosol during day time can be used to prevent bites of mosquitoes,” says Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivas Rao.

How to prevent dengue?

“Not allowing mosquitoes to breed is the most important and economical way to stop the spread of dengue. Seasonal action plan from health and municipal officials is already underway and hopefully the number should start to dip,” says Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar.

Dengue fever is caused by a virus called Dengue virus, which is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquito. Unlike the Culex mosquito which spreads malaria, Aedes mosquito breeds in clean water collections (rain water pools, water collected in tires, coconut shells etc) and hence can grow in urban environment.

Aedes aegypti is a day time feeder and using mosquito repellent measures at night alone will not prevent the mosquito bite, a reason why public health institutions traditionally struggle to control dengue when compared to malaria.

Typically, dengue manifests like any other viral fever but the patient’s condition quickly deteriorates if prompt medical attention is not extended on time. Such patients are known to have symptoms like low back ache, rashes, bleeding from nose, drop in blood pressure, low platelet count, breathing difficulty and sometimes jaundice and even kidney failure.

