Community Fridge supported by ADP Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated in Hyderabad

Under the 'Feed the Need' initiative run in partnership between the GHMC and Apple Homes, a voluntary organization, this is 11th Refrigerator named – Apple Fridge – to be set up.

By Author  |  Published: 8th Jun 2019  2:57 pmUpdated: 8th Jun 2019  3:55 pm
Community Fridge
During the launch of Community Fridge -Apple Fridge, Mr. Chaayanath K. Mysore, Managing Director, ADP Private Limited ( third from left)

Hyderabad: In a bid to avoid food wastage and instead make it available to those in need, a Community Fridge, supported by ADP India was set up at Mahavir Hospital road, beside Airport Bus Stop at AC Guard, here on Saturday morning.

Under the ‘Feed the Need’ initiative run in partnership between the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Apple Homes, a voluntary organization, this is 11th Refrigerator named – Apple Fridge – to be set up.

The objective of the initiative is to promote people donate the left-over food and keep them in these refrigerators for the homeless and needy people. These refrigerators will be accessible to anyone who wishes to have a free meal during any time of the day, according to a press release.

During the launch of Community Fridge- Apple Fridge Mr. Chaayanath K. Mysore, Managing Director, ADP Private Limited distriburing food to the needy people

This 11th Apple Fridge was inaugurated by Chaayanath K. Mysore, Managing Director, ADP Private Limited and representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Apple Homes.

ADP Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ADP LLC (ADP), is engaged in providing Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services to ADP’s business divisions worldwide and presently operates in world-class facilities located in Hyderabad and Pune providing over 9,000 Associates the opportunity to work on multiple processes, domains, and technologies, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.