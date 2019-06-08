Community Fridge supported by ADP Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:57 pm 3:55 pm

Hyderabad: In a bid to avoid food wastage and instead make it available to those in need, a Community Fridge, supported by ADP India was set up at Mahavir Hospital road, beside Airport Bus Stop at AC Guard, here on Saturday morning.

Under the ‘Feed the Need’ initiative run in partnership between the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Apple Homes, a voluntary organization, this is 11th Refrigerator named – Apple Fridge – to be set up.

The objective of the initiative is to promote people donate the left-over food and keep them in these refrigerators for the homeless and needy people. These refrigerators will be accessible to anyone who wishes to have a free meal during any time of the day, according to a press release.

This 11th Apple Fridge was inaugurated by Chaayanath K. Mysore, Managing Director, ADP Private Limited and representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Apple Homes.

ADP Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ADP LLC (ADP), is engaged in providing Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services to ADP’s business divisions worldwide and presently operates in world-class facilities located in Hyderabad and Pune providing over 9,000 Associates the opportunity to work on multiple processes, domains, and technologies, the release added.

