Community Kitchens to be setup in Nalgonda for migrant labours

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Nalgonda: The district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Monday instructed the divisional and mandal level officials to open relief centres and community kitchens to provide food and accommodation to the migrant labourers in view of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath, the district collector has conducted a video conference with Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) from the district collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that managements of brick kiln units and rice mills should extend the ration and wages to their workers keeping in mind the troubled situation being faced by them. He has instructed the officials to take action against the managements under National Disaster Management Act, if they violate it.

Roadside dhabas and hotels, now closed due to lock down, should be utilized as community kitchens and provide take away facility of one time tiffin and meals twice to each migrant labor. Relief centres would be set up in the function hall to provide shelter to them. Social distancing between the labourers would also be ensured at the relief centres without fail. No migrant labor should suffer from hunger at any cost, he made it clear.

He informed that 50 liters of Sodium Hydrochloride was sent to major grama panchyats and 25 liters to minor grama panchayats to taken up spraying at Prime Health Centres, sub centres, slums and places where the nomadic tribes were living at the villages.

He has also instructed the poor people, who don’t have ration cards, to supply ration to them due to the prevailed conditions. Ranganath said that the local police would also help the officials in running the community kitchens and relief centres.

Additional District Collector V Chandrasekhar, Additional Collector (local authorities) Rahul Sharma and others were also attended the video conference.

