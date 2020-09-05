Community lunch turns superspreader in Mulugu

Nearly 92 persons were infected after they participated in a community lunch at VRK Puram in Nuguru mandal held by a family following a death in their family

Mulugu: The sudden spurt in the Covid-19 cases in the remote VRK Puram village of Venkatapuram (Nuguru) mandal and Kamalapur village in Mangapet mandal in the district has become a cause of concern for the officials.

While a total of 92 positive cases were reported in a week at VRK Puram village which has a population of over just 800 people, 73 residents of Kamalapur with more than 10,000 population were infected with Covid-19.

Announced as red zone

This has prompted the officials to announce VRK Puram as a red zone and impose restrictions on people’s movement in neighbouring villages including Nuguru, Uppedu, Uppedu Veerapuram, Venkatapuram and Marrigudem villages.

Sources said that the number of positive cases would go up if all the residents of VRK Puram undergo Covid-19 tests. It is learnt that many of them were infected with the virus after they participated in a community lunch programme at the village organised by a family following a death in the family. “Lack of awareness and a sort of negligence has led to this development. They should have avoided organising the community lunch programme,” said an official.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Allem Appaiah said they were trying to set up a quarantine centre at VRK Puram village as many of the Covid-19 patients live in small houses. It is said that many residents are reluctant to undergo tests for Covid-19 due to different reasons including social stigma.

The government is conducting Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at Community Health Centre (CHC) in Venkatapuram mandal headquarter and Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Mangapet mandal headquarter. Meanwhile, a woman of Patrapuram in Venkatapuram mandal died of Covid-19 a couple of days ago causing panic among the locals.

