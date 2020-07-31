Community outreach programme to launch in Hyderabad on Saturday

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) will launch ‘Sanghamitra’, a community outreach programme, on Saturday. The initiative will be formally launched by actor Amala Akkineni and Namrata Shirdokar followed by a virtual conference.

Over 1,000 representatives of various communities, residential welfare associations, residents are expected to take part in the launch. ‘Sanghamitra’, as the name suggests, is a trusted friend and guide for safer communities, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar in a press note.

“As name suggests, it is a friend equipped with information and knowledge about the various aspects of the law, of redressal mechanism, process and procedures of seeking professional help,” Sajjanar said. Sanghamitra will act as the bridge between the community members and the police as well as the various resources such as helplines, shelter homes, counselors and others, he added.

