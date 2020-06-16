Commuters shun RTC bus travel in Karimnagar region

By | Published: 12:16 am

Karimnagar: Passengers are not showing interest to travel in RTC buses after 6 pm. Though the corporation authorities are operating all kind of services, people are staying away from the buses during the night time. Night curfew and rapid spread of coronavirus are the reasons for the passengers to avoid RTC buses during the night time.

Not only night, commuters are also not showing interest to travel in public transportation system during the day time. As a result, revenue of the corporation has drastically been reduced in Karimnagar region. Operation of RTC buses had begun from May 19 as the state government gave permission by relaxing lockdown norms. Though the authorities are operating services in all routes by taking precautionary measures, people are scared to travel in buses.

Corporation was allowed to operate buses by carrying full strength without standing. However, no bus has been filled with passengers to its full capacity in recent past, a source in RTC said. Even if the authorities have provided sanitizers to drivers and conductors to sanitize the hands of passengers before boarding the bus, people are not coming forward to travel in public transportation system.

Instead of RTC buses, a majority of the people are giving preference to their own vehicle such as two wheelers even if it is a long distance. If there are number of people, they are hiring private vehicles to reach their destinations.

Karimnagar region used to get Rs 1.10 crore revenue per day through its 10 depots of erstwhile Karimnagar district. However, it has now been reduced to Rs 40 lakh even after 690 buses are operated as against 836 services.

A native of Parveda, Koheda mandal of Siddipet district, Kothapalli Narsaiah came to his relatives’ house in Karimnagar town on a bike. A farmer by profession, Narsiah along with his wife travelled more than 40 kilometers on two wheeler. At present situation, travelling on own vehicles is considered safer than RTC buses, as people believe none would know about the health condition of co-passengers. There was a chance to infect by the virus if a positive patient travelled in the bus. So, instead of bus, he has decided to travel in a bike, Narsiah told Telangana Today.

Regional Manager, Karimnagar, Jeevan Prasad said passengers were not showing interest to travel in RTC buses after 6 pm. Though hands of passengers have been sanitized by the bus crew, people are staying away from buses during the night.

