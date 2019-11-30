Companies awarded for their excellent performance

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Business mint awards in association with Mercedes Benz Silver star and TREDAI hosted the 4th edition of nationwide real estate awards. Business mint recognises the market place value for an enterprise in its growth trajectory. Following companies attended and were felicitated.

Design Walls was awarded ‘Best Emerging Company 2019’ in Wallpapers Category. Magic Touch was awarded ‘Outstanding Company of the Year 2019’ in House Keeping Category.

Kanchan Plywood Sales was awarded ‘Outstanding Company of the Year 2019’ in Plywood Suppliers Category. Sandstone Construction was awarded ‘Best Builder in Professional Excellence 2019’.

Ramky Estates & Farms Limited was awarded ‘Most Trusted Real Estate Brand 2019’. DIIL TMT was awarded ‘Best Company for TMT Steel – 2019’. Atruim Mall by Apurupa DT Infra LLP was awarded ‘Best Real Estate Project 2019 – Retail Category’.

GSS Sreenivaas – Advait Homes LLP was awarded ‘Young Achiever Award 2019’ Subhagruha Projects (India) Pvt Ltd was awarded ‘Plotted Development of the Year 2019’. Vasavi Group was awarded ‘Developer of the Year 2019’. Firstchoice ReadyMix was awarded ‘Best RMC Manufacturing Company 2019’.

VisionCraft Technologies was awarded ‘Best 3D Walkthrough Designing Services – 2019’. Binstack was awarded ‘Best Digital Marketing Firm for Real Estate Marketing 2019’. ALDUCT was awarded ‘Best Company for Structural Glazing & Aluminum Windows 2019’.

Myscape Courtyard by Myscape Properties Pvt Ltd. was awarded ‘Villa Project of the Year 2019’. East Wind by Meghasri Construction Ltd. was awarded ‘Best Premium Condominium Project 2019’.

Rajapushpa Atria by Rajapushpa Properties Pvt LTD was awarded ‘Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2019’. Aria Home Designs was awarded ‘Best Interior Designer of the Year 2019 – Telangana’. Wallz® Brand Range of Products by Graflaks (India) Pvt Ltd was awarded ‘Best Premium Textured Coatings Products 2019’.

Ace Plywood & Hardware was awarded ‘Best Hardware Store in Hyderabad 2019’. DoCity Civil Engineers Pvt Ltd was awarded ‘PropTech Start-up of the Year 2019’ – Upcoming Muppa’s Indraprastha by Muppa Projects (India) Private Limited Best Gated community Project 2019.

Dr. V R Veeramaneni was awarded ‘Outstanding Contribution to Real Estate Industry in Vastu Category’. Brig J Kameswara Rao, VSM was awarded ‘Outstanding Contribution to Real Estate Industry in Consulting Category’.

SAISHAKTI SYMPHONY by Saishakti Infrastructure Pvt LTD was awarded ‘Best Mid-Segment Project 2019’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .