Company agrees to relocate, skips closure

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the closure notice issued to Rajendra Poly Offset, a company at Tatanagar in Mailardevpalli village of Rajenderanagar mandal. The panel of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Vijay Sen Reddy recorded the undertaking of the management that it would relocate in three months. The court made it clear that if the petitioner, however, continued with its activities contrary to its undertaking, the GHMC is free to take action against it.

Sewage water problem

The panel granted time to the GHMC till July 2 to report the action it has taken on removing water hyacinth from the stagnant sewage water accumulated on land under Sy No 50/1 and 42 Bunrukunddin Dowla village of Rajendranagar mandal to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and spreading of diseases. The panel was dealing with two writ petitions filed by Niloufer Afshan, implementing the proposed plan submitted by CSIR National Environmental Engineering Research Institute for the purpose of treating and diverting the untreated sewage water from residential colonies through 1,400 mm dia pipes towards Mir Alam Tank. Earlier the court had directed the state to take concrete steps for removing water hyacinth from the stagnant sewerage water and to address the issue of mosquito menace. The panel found though 20 days had passed since the order was made, the GHMC was unable to place before the court the steps taken by it.

Encroachment of nala

Justice Challa Kodandaram refused to hear a writ petition alleging encroachment of a nala near Falaknuma railway station. The judge opined that the District Collector ought to have been made a party to the case. Aqueab Ahmed filed the writ petition complaining of encroachment by the GHMC on his land without proper notice and their alleged action in undertaking construction works without demarcating. The judge observed that the court would not be in a position to deal with the matter in the absence of the revenue authorities being made parties to the litigation.

