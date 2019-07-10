Company booked for invoice violations in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A city-based infrastructure company and its promoter are in the dock with the Directorate General of GST Intelligence booking a case for allegedly committing fake invoice violations to the tune of Rs 9 crore.

The GST officials have recovered Rs 6 crore and the promoter allegedly claimed input tax credit through fake invoices. He is presently absconding, officials said.

They said the case was booked against the company under the provisions of the Central GST Act. The company issued bills without actual supply of goods for claiming input tax credit to the tune of Rs 9 crore. It produced duplicate invoices where there was no actual movement of goods, the officials added.

Located in Madhapur, the company was undertaking engineering and construction activities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter