Compassion knows no bounds for these Telangana women

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Time and again it has been proven that one does not need riches but just a heart of gold to be helpful in the hour of crisis.

Two women, both from a modest background and both widowed, showed us yet again how compassion is all it takes to be helpful, by sharing part of their meagre earnings with those who are living in much worse conditions.

Also read Ajay Kumar asks officials to ensure speedy procurement of paddy, maize

Gurrala Anuradha, a poor widow living with her family of five in Turkapally village of Shamirpet mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, raised her children doing menial jobs.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, Anuradha had been hearing numerous stories of corporate firms and individuals donating cash and kind in the fight against Covid-19. A white ration card holder herself, Anuradha received her quota of 60 kg rice (12 kg per person) and Rs 1,500 on April 1 from the local fair price shop.

Immediately, she walked up to Additional District Collector Vidyasagar, who was inspecting distribution of rice, and offered half (30 kg) of her quota of rice, requesting him to ensure that it feeds another poor family who did not have a ration card. Scores of such white ration card holders contributed part of their quota of rice to feed the destitute, resulting in accumulation of about 250 quintals of rice in Medchal Malkajgiri district alone which is now being distributed among the poor.

Similar is the story of Bhukya Jaggavva, who lives alone in the remote tribal hamlet of Devuniguttathanda in Rajanna Sircilla district after her children left the hamlet in search of livelihood. Her only source of income is Rs 2,016 per month being disbursed by the State government, though she was unanimously elected as a ward member from her tribal hamlet after Devuniguttathanda was upgraded into a gram panchayat recently.

Following a call by the Chief Minister to all elected representatives to play an active role in implementing the lockdown, Jaggavva has been creating awareness among the locals on the importance of staying at home. While the State government has promised to supply free ration rice, she realised that they do not have some basic groceries. Immediately, Jaggavva purchased groceries with her two months of Aasara pension and distributed them among the tribal families. She also donated 30 kg rice to feed the destitute.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .