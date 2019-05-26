‘Compensation for Mallanna Sagar oustees by May 30’

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Siddipet: District Collector D Krishnabhaskar on Sunday called on the residents of Etigaddakistapur, Pallepahad, and Vemluaghat villages to cooperate with officials and allow them to carry out the survey of houses and structures that will be submerged under Sri Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar Project. Saying that they have constituted three separate teams headed by an RDO level official, four Tahsildars and R&B staff, the Collector said that they will assess the value of structures and land.

He said the government will pay Rs 1,600 per yard of residential land and that all compensation designated for individual families that refuse to accept the same, will be deposited with the court. The Collector said that the plan was to complete distribution of compensation by May 30.

He further said that they will initiate action against residents those who do not allow officials to carry out the survey at their houses. However, the Collector clarified that they will not consider the newly constructed houses for granting compensation. He further said that they will soon allot houses being constructed at Mutrajpally and Sangapur on the outskirts of Gajwel town as part of the compensation package to eligible families.

Saying that they will also conduct the survey of assigned lands and missing structural value after June 1, he further said that they will also get the eligible compensation on completion of the survey. The district administration has roped in the services of the surveying team from Sanagreddy and Medak to carry out the survey. A survey and enquiry team will visit each village. Secunderabad RDO, Raja Goud, and Husnabad RDO, Anantha Reddy will lead that team that was conducting the survey at Vemulaghat while Sircilla, RDO, Srinivas Rao will lead another team to Etigadda Kistapur. Malakajigiri RDO led team will carry out the survey at Pallepahad.