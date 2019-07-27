‘Compensation paid to individual instead of GP’

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Loksatta Udyama Samstha wanted the Rajanna-Sircilla district administration to take action against the officials who paid Rs 55 lakh compensation to an individual instead of gram panchayat.

In this regard, Loksatta on Saturday lodged a complaint with Collector D Krishna Bhaskar. For Mid Manair project, the government acquired a ‘Buruzu’ (a stone structure) in Chintalthana of Sircilla mandal through a notification D/3/398/2009 on February 18, 2009.

The ‘Buruzu’ was given the house no 1-97 and fixed an amount of Rs 55,00,579 as compensation. Officials have decided to deposit the amount in gram panchayat account.

Instead of depositing the compensation amount in GP account, officials had deposited the money in the account of one R Harichandra Rao. A senior assistant in Special Deputy Collector office had deposited the amount in the account of Rao.

N Srinivas, district president of Loksatta, said though they complained to Chief Secretary on May 9, 2019, no action was taken so far.