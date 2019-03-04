Compensatory time must for PwBD: UGC

By | Published: 12:44 am 5:08 pm

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher education institutions to allow a minimum one-hour “compensatory time” to a person with benchmark disability (PwBD) for a 3-hour examination, whether they use a scribe or not.

The UGC stated this in a letter to registrars of all universities and called for strict compliance.

According to the norm, as defined by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a person with benchmark disability can only avail the one-hour extra time if he or she is ‘not’ availing the service of a scribe.

The UGC through its direction has stipulated that one only has to be eligible to avail the service of a scribe to be allowed the additional time.

“All candidates with benchmark disabilities who are eligible for availing the facility of a scribe… may be allowed additional time of minimum of one-hour for examination of three hours duration, whether they use the facility of a scribe or not,” the letter read.

The guidelines also say the additional time should not be less than 20 minutes per hour of examination. If the examination is less than one hour long then additional time must be allocated accordingly on pro rata basis, it says.