Competition for women entrepreneurs

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: With International Women’s Day less than a month away, Shiprocket, an AI-backed logistics platform has launched ‘Aarambh 2020’, a business model competition for women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The competition aims to invite business ideas from women-led SMEs from all corners of the country. It has been launched to foster the spirit of business among women. The competition will help them to bring their ideas to reality and foster women entrepreneurship that will contribute to Bharat commerce, according to a press release.

The competition invites Indian women entrepreneurs from students to working professionals and even housewives, whose business is at idea stage or commerce stage. Three winners will receive the prize money of Rs 3 lakh along with an opportunity to be mentored by seasoned entrepreneurs. The event will also involve networking opportunities with potential partners and investors. Shiprocket will further help these entrepreneurs in website development and extend advanced shipping solutions to them.

Speaking about ‘Aarambh 2020’, Saahil Goel, CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket said, “Through this competition, we want to celebrate and foster the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst women and support them in their journey.”

The entry is open for registration on the Shiprocket website, www.shiprocket.in, till February 17. The winner will be announced and felicitated on March 6 to mark International Women’s Day, the release added.

