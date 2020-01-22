Complains of bogus voting rampant in Jalpally Municipality

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Complains of bogus voting were rampant in the Jalpally Municipality resulting in skirmishes between candidates belonging to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Congress.

Mild tension prevailed at Sufa Mission High School in Errakunta when AIMIM workers and Congress workers entered into arguments over alleged bogus voting. At one point of time, the workers of the political parties physically prevented some persons from entering the polling stations arguing they were not genuine voters. The police personnel who were deployed at the polling station immediately dispersed the warring groups and ensured peace at the polling station.

The officials caught 11 persons, 10 of them women, who were found to have come to cast bogus votes. “A complaint has been made against 11 persons at the local police station for necessary action,” said Ahmed Safiullah, who coordinated the election process of Jalpally Municipality.

Similar allegations were also reported at Sun Shine School in Wadi-e-Omer colony of Shaheen Nagar where AIMIM and TRS party workers traded charges of resorting to bogus voting against each other. They were dispersed by the police before things went out of hand.

Polling passed off peacefully at the polling stations at OS Degree College and School in Shaheen Nagar. Mild tension prevailed when a woman caught hold of another holding her responsible for casting bogus votes. The police intervened and pacified both.

Election officials said 46.9 per cent polling was reported in Jalpally Municipality and that no untoward incidents were reported.

