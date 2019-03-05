Complaint against MLA Sridhar Babu lodged with IT dept

By | Published: 1:46 am 1:51 am

Hyderabad: Former TRS MLA Putta Madhukar on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Income Tax (I-T) department Director-General (Investigation) against Congress MLA from Manthani, D Sridhar Babu, urging a probe in his disproportionate assets and willful evasion of taxes.

In his complaint, Madhukar said Sridhar Babu held various positions in the government and amassed disproportionate wealth than what he had declared. Using his clout, he established income channels such as drug peddling and smuggling of teak and rose wood, he alleged.

Madhukar alleged that Sridhar Babu had set up individuals as proxies to run the show for his selfish financial gains and kept his name and income aloof to the outer world. The same proxies would invest all the proceeds of illegal businesses for buying assets in Manthani and elsewhere on behalf of Sridhar Babu, the former MLA said.

Madhukar said Sridhar Babu possesses wealth disproportionate to his declared income through his benamis and evading taxes. He urged the I-T department to thoroughly probe Sridhar Babu and his benamis income tax filings for the last 20 years.

Madhukar alleged Sridhar Babu’s henchman Edla Srinivas was playing a key role in all the activities.