Complaint against teacher for showing obscene videos to girl

Siddipet: A Class IX student complained to her headmaster and Mandal Education Officer (MEO) against Chalapathi Reddy, a 55-year-old class teacher at ZPHS, Nagapuri village of Cheriyal mandal, for allegedly showing obscene videos to her on his mobile phone.

The girl is reported to have complained to headmaster Durgaiah a fortnight ago, but he did not take any action against the accused whom the student identified in her complaint as Chalapathi Reddy. The girl along with her mother came to the school on Friday and gave a written complaint to the headmaster.

Following this, Mandal Education Officer G Ramulu, the Cheriyal police and school committee members and others conducted an inquiry into the issue at the school on Saturday.

Three women teachers working with the school also informed the MEO that the girl had told them about the incident three days ago.

The MEO told Telangana Today that he would present a report to District Education Officer, who will take a final call on the issue. However, the parents and villagers demanded the immediate arrest of Chalapathi Reddy for misbehaving with the girl.