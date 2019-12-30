Senior Congress leader complains against RSS Chief

By | Published: 10:12 pm 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: Former Member of Parliament V Hanumanth Rao lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar police against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and trying to create communal disturbance among communities during his speech in Hyderabad.

Mohan Bhagwant during his speech in Hyderabad last Wednesday has claimed “Irrespective of religion and culture people who have the Nationalist spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 Cr people of the country as Hindus”, Rao said in his complaint.

The senior Indian National Congress leader further alleged that Bhagwat’s statement not only hurt sentiments and beliefs of various communities including minorities, but also was against the spirit and tenor of the constitution of India.

This will also lead to communal tensions among the public and it could become a law and order problem as well, he said. The LB Nagar police who received the complaint with an acknowledgement were yet to register any case. A legal opinion is being sought on the complaint.

